DELMARVA - The annual “America’s Best Looking Cruiser” Calendar Contest is underway and Delmarva’s three State Police agencies are all hoping to secure a spot in a special 2025 calendar.
The contest, held by the American Association of State Troopers (AAST), selects the top 13 cruisers, by popular vote, to be featured in a wall calendar. The top-voted cruiser wins the honor of being featured on the calendar’s cover.
Proceeds from purchases of the calendars go to the AAST Foundation, which provides scholarships to member troopers across the country.
In 2023, Florida Highway Patrol took the title of Best Looking Cruiser. Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia all fell short of making the calendar.
Neighbors can vote for their state’s agency at this link. Current rankings in the vote are posted on the American Association of State Troopers Facebook page daily.
Voting for the 2024 Best Looking Cruiser began on July 15th and runs through July 29th, 2024 at noon.