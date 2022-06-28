DOVER, Del.- The Delaware State Housing Authority on Tuesday announced the launch of the Delaware Mortgage Relief Program, designed to assist eligible households who experienced a COVID-19-related financial hardship that resulted in mortgage delinquency or forbearance. Homeowners can apply at: demortgagehelp.com.
The Delaware Mortgage Relief Program provides up to $40,000 to cover the following delinquencies: mortgage, property tax, chattel loan, land lease, water and sewer utilities, homeowner or condominium association fees, and homeowner insurance. Eligible homeowners must meet the following requirements:
- Delaware resident who owns and occupies their home in Delaware as their primary residence
- Income at or below 150 % AMI or 100% of the Median Income for the United States, whichever is greater (Find your AMI here)
- Financial hardship after January 21, 2020, such as reduced income or increased expenses
- Delinquent by at least 30 days, including any payments during a forbearance period.
"Our agency understands the importance of housing stability for Delaware families. With many still facing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are committed to keeping them in their homes and out of foreclosure, said Eugene Young, Jr., director of DSHA. "This program will target individuals and families in need and those who are socially disadvantaged. We thank Delaware's federal delegation for advocating on behalf of our residents and are proud to get these funds out the door."
The Delaware Mortgage Relief Program is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act and Homeowner Assistance Fund, which the U.S. Treasury Department distributed to the state of Delaware. The $50 million received is being administered by DSHA and will be available until 2025 or until funds are exhausted.
For questions about the Delaware Mortgage Relief Program, please call (888) 303- 4324 or visit demortgagehelp.com.