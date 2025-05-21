DELAWARE - Delaware's Office of Animal Welfare is introducing new animal welfare license plates.
The Office of Animal Welfare (OAW) is introducing its new Animal Welfare License Plate. The plates are designed to support "initiatives that enhance the well-being of companion animals across the state. "
The plates are now available through Delaware's DMV. OAW officials say it serves as a visible commitment to animal welfare while also contributing to the programs throughout the state that protect animals in need.
The actual plate itself features color illustrations of various animals like dogs, cats, and rabbits. They are a one-time fee of $50. State officials say $35 of that sale will go towards the State Spay Neuter Fund.
Director of OAW, Christina Motoyoshi says, "This initiative not only shows OAW’s commitment to animal welfare but also provides a unique way for residents to drive with a purpose and support the cause. We are looking forward to seeing the community embrace this opportunity to make a difference.”
The new animal welfare license plates can be found here.