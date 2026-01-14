DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services has announced they will be opening eight warming stations across the First State. This comes as Delaware faces dangerously cold temperatures in the next few days.
The state-operated warming stations will be open Thursday, January 15, Friday, January 16, Tuesday, January 20 and Wednesday, January 21. Officials say the stations will be open between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Stations available in Kent County are:
- Smyrna State Service Center, 200 South DuPont Blvd. STE 101, Smyrna 302-514-4500
- Williams State Service Center, 805 River Road, Dover 302-857-5000
And in Sussex County they are:
- Adams State Service Center, 546 Bedford Street, Georgetown 302-515-3080
- Laurel State Service Center, 31039 N. Poplar Street, Laurel 302-875-8402
- Shipley State Service Center, 350 Virginia Avenue, Seaford 302-628-6700