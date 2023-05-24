DOVER, Del.- A pair from Delaware has been arrested on drug dealing charges on Tuesday.
Delaware State Police say James Crow, 51, of Dover, and Quinton Perry, 36, of Bridgeville were arrested following a long narcotics investigation.
In December 2022, detectives from the Kent County Governor’s Task Force began investigating Crow, who was suspected of dealing drugs in Kent County. On May 23, around 7:30 p.m., detectives contacted Crow as he met with his drug supplier Perry. Both Crow and Perry were taken into custody without incident.
Detectives executed search warrants on Crow’s residence and his Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck they say they found the following evidence:
- One sawed-off shotgun
- One shotgun that had been reported stolen by Randolph County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina
- About 15 grams of methamphetamine
- About 7 grams of cocaine
- About 201 small baggies containing approximately
- About One gram of suspected heroin
- 13 doses of Oxycodone
- Four doses of Suboxone
- Six prescription-only pills
- Numerous items of drug paraphernalia
- Over $1,000 in suspected drug dealing proceeds
Crow is a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms.
Detectives also executed a search warrant on Perry’s Hyundai Sonata and found over $2,300 in suspected drug dealing proceeds.
Both Crow and Perry were taken to Troop 3 and charged with the following crimes:
Crow:
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon While Possessing a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession of a Destructive Weapon (Felony)
- Receiving a Stolen Firearm (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance – 3 counts
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Crow was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $158,000 cash bond.
Perry:
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
Perry was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $5,500 cash bond.