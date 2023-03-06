LEWES, REHOBOTH, Del. - The Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating three people with multiple arrest warrants in the Lewes and Rehoboth Beach areas. The warrants stem from a recent string of shopliftings.
Chastity Roundtree, 30, Anshawn Griffin, 29, and Alonzo Ward, 40, have been identified as the suspects.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts have been asked to contact Troop 7 at 302-644-5020. Details may also be provided by sending a private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333. Tip submitters may remain anonymous.