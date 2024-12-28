DELAWARE - The Delaware Prescribed Fire Council is hosting a "Learn and Burn" workshop to raise awareness and teach about prescribed (controlled) fires. Registration for the workshop is now open.
The free workshop will be held on Friday, January 31st, from 10:00am to 2:00pm at the Redden State Forest in Georgetown.
Delaware Forest Service Wildland Fire Supervisor, Sam Topper says demonstrating responsible fire safety is important in teaching people about how it manages forested land. Topper says, “Through smoke management and weather monitoring, it is one of the least intrusive methods that we use in order to sustainably manage our forests in the state of Delaware.”
During the workshop, participants will learn about the ecological effects of controlled fires, the factors considered when doing burns, and how to execute controlled burns. There will also be presentations on topics like "the legal considerations of prescribed fire, smoke management, and fire safety and preparation."
Delaware fire officials say a live fire demonstration will also be held, weather permitting.
Registration for the workshop can be found here. Registration is required due to space availability.