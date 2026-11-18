DELAWARE - Plans for two new ChristianaCare medical campuses in Kent and Sussex counties are off the table after state regulators rejected both proposals, sparking renewed debate over health care access, competition and affordability in Delaware.
The Delaware Health Resources Board voted 8-1 Tuesday to deny ChristianaCare's proposed facilities in Camden and Georgetown, marking a major setback for the health care system's plans to expand farther downstate.
The proposed campuses represented a combined investment of more than $123 million and would have included emergency and inpatient beds, along with primary care and other medical services.
The decision followed months of opposition from Bayhealth, Beebe Healthcare and TidalHealth, which raised concerns about the potential cost of adding more hospital-based services to the region.
For some Camden residents, the decision was disappointing.
"I feel like just one hospital, I don't think that's enough," said Kyssa Allen, who believes another health care provider could help ease the burden on existing facilities and create more job opportunities.
Alan Jones also believes Kent County could benefit from additional health care options.
"I think we do. Again, we're going to pay with the taxes. But that's okay. That's fine. To save some lives," Jones said.
But Bayhealth says the issue isn't necessarily about adding more hospitals. It's about determining which services would best meet the region's needs while keeping health care affordable.
Kyle Benoit, Bayhealth's vice president and COO, said emergency departments and inpatient services are among the most expensive and difficult health care settings to staff.
"E.R. and inpatient settings are the most expensive parts of health care, the most difficult to staff. And again, they generate the most cost as it relates to inpatient care," Benoit said. "And so for us, we really want to focus on is expanding outpatient access."
Benoit said Bayhealth supports competition and additional primary care, specialty care and outpatient imaging services. However, the system believes adding more emergency rooms and inpatient beds could increase costs rather than address the underlying gaps in care.
Bayhealth is pursuing its own expansion plans throughout Kent and Sussex counties, including additional specialty care, primary care, physical therapy and imaging services. The system also plans to expand its Total Care model in Smyrna.
TidalHealth also voiced concerns about the proposed campuses in a statement to WBOC.
"We believe health care investments should focus on keeping people healthy and out of the hospital, rather than adding duplicative inpatient hospital infrastructure that could increase the overall cost of care without addressing these fundamental needs," the health system said.
ChristianaCare, meanwhile, said it was extremely disappointed with the board's decision.
In a statement, CEO Jenn Schwartz said families in Kent and Sussex counties have expressed a need for better access to care closer to home, particularly in growing and medically underserved communities.
ChristianaCare said its proposals were designed to address needs for primary care, specialty care, behavioral health and emergency services.
The health system emphasized its continued commitment to serving downstate residents through existing locations in Smyrna, Dover, Milford and Rehoboth.
The decision has also drawn criticism from State Rep. Bryan Shupe, R-Del., who argues Delaware's health care regulations make it more difficult for providers to expand.
Shupe plans to reintroduce legislation in January to repeal the state's Certificate of Public Review requirements, which require government approval for certain health care expansions, equipment purchases and increases in hospital bed capacity.
He believes removing those requirements would allow providers to respond more quickly to communities' needs.
"What I hear from our residents is that people need primary care. They need rehabilitation after something happens, and they need shorter times in the emergency room," Shupe said.
Shupe argues that allowing health care providers more freedom to compete could improve quality and lower costs.
ChristianaCare said it will carefully review the board's decision and evaluate its options, while the larger debate over how to meet Delaware's growing health care needs continues.