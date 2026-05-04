CAMDEN, Del. - A new healthcare campus could soon take shape in Kent County, as ChristianaCare moves forward with plans to expand services in central Delaware.
The health system has submitted a Notice of Intent to the Delaware Health Resources Board to develop a new campus in Camden. The proposal includes a health center and a neighborhood hospital — part of a larger, $865 million statewide investment aimed at improving access to care.
If approved, the Camden campus would bring primary care, specialty services, outpatient care, and emergency treatment together in one location. Plans call for a roughly 38,000-square-foot facility with ten emergency department beds and ten inpatient beds.
Health leaders say the expansion is designed to address growing demand in Kent and Sussex counties, both of which are designated as medically underserved areas.
Dr. Vinay Maheshwari, Growth and Strategic Partnerships at ChristianaCare, says the project is part of a broader commitment to improving care statewide.
"Last July, we announced $865 million investment and commitment to the state so that we could be part of the solution to provide compassionate, high quality, accessible care to all Delawareans across the state," Maheshwari said.
For many community members, the need for more accessible care is already clear.
"It’s very hard to find doctors down here, too. They’re having a shortage, so I think it’ll help," said Joann Szczepanik, a community member.
Others say long wait times and limited availability are pushing patients to seek care farther from home.
"A lot of people have been going down to the Sussex because you can get in there faster," Szczepanik added.
Donna Urian says the Camden location could help fill a geographic gap between existing hospitals and improve access during emergencies.
"A hospital, in between the two Bayhealths, for people who don't live as close to either one would be a little more accessible — especially for emergencies," Urian said.
She also noted ongoing strain on emergency rooms in the Dover region.
"The E.R. can get backed up… a lot more people are frequenting there," she said.
Beyond healthcare access, the project is also expected to bring economic benefits. ChristianaCare estimates the campus will create 83 jobs — including positions at both the health center and neighborhood hospital.
"Everyone's looking for a job… and there’s a lot of people moving to Delaware, so I think that would help," Urian said.
ChristianaCare officials say the Camden campus will build on services already offered in Kent County, including primary care, behavioral health, rehabilitation, and virtual care, while expanding capacity to meet future demand.
For now, the proposal heads to state regulators for review. If approved, the campus is expected to open in late 2028 or early 2029 — bringing healthcare closer to home for thousands of Kent County residents.