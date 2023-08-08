Delaware Statewide assessment results have been released for the 2022-23 school year; and officials say they show students continue to need extra support as the state prioritizes recovery efforts and resources to ensure that all students continue to accelerate and achieve.
In English language arts (ELA), 40% of students in grades 3-8 scored at or above their grade’s proficiency level, down 2 percentage points from last year, according to the results. In mathematics, 32% of students in grades 3-8 scored at or above their grade’s proficiency level, up 2 percentage points from last year.
For high school statewide assessment, Delaware uses the SAT. This year 44% of students scored proficient or higher on the reading test, down 3 percentage points from last year while 23% scored proficient or higher in mathematics, down 1 percentage point from last year. On the essay test, 42% scored proficient or higher, up 4 percentage points from last year.
“We know recovery will take time, and we will not be deterred,” Secretary of Education Mark Holodick said. “We will continue to invest in the academic and non-academic supports students need so they can succeed in the classroom. To no one’s surprise, this effort will also require the work of everyone committed to Delaware students, including families, educators, community partners and beyond. As a support agency to Delaware districts and charter schools, the Department of Education is in a unique position to develop tailored playbooks for these groups in the coming weeks so that we are maximizing teaching and learning as well as best practices across the state. To rebound from what we’ve been through is going to require everyone’s effort.”
Despite the challenges schools face, the state is seeing promise when disaggregating the data to look more closely at the district and school level. The Lake Forest School District saw gains in both ELA and math. At Lake Forest North Elementary the gains were significant; 65% of students scoring proficient or higher in ELA, a 15-percentage point increase from last year. In math, 67% of Lake Forest North students scored proficient or higher, up 13 percentage points from 2022. Lake Forest High School saw SAT growth in reading and math as well with 2023 proficiency higher than pre-pandemic levels in both subjects.
“Our job at the department is to look at where we are seeing growth such as in Lake Forest and uncover lessons that can support other schools in our state,” Secretary Holodick said. “I congratulate Superintendent Lucas and his students and educators for their hard work that led to their success this year.”
Superintendent Steve Lucas credits his district’s collective commitment to data-driven teaching and use of multi-tiered systems of support to fidelity. Lake Forest’s principals are deliberately collaborating and sharing best practices to ensure every student receives a high-quality rigorous learning experience.