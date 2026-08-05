KENT CO., Del. - The Delaware Division of Public Health is now reporting 13 cases of measles in the First State, including four children.
All confirmed positive cases are in Kent County, according to DPH.
Delaware previously declared a measles outbreak in July after confirming five total cases. Outbreaks are classified as three or more cases connected by time and location, according to health officials. Measles had not been confirmed in Delaware in over ten years.
DPH encourages unvaccinated neighbors or those unsure of their vaccination status to contact a health care provider or public health clinic about receiving the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine.
“Vaccination against measles with two doses is 97% effective, so people who are sure that they have received two doses do not need a booster,” DPH said in a public health alert. “A person who received only one dose or is not sure if they received two doses should seek out a second dose in order to be fully protected. People born before the 70s or outside the US where a single dose of measles vaccine is routine may be affected.”
Officials further recommend that all children receive the two dose MMR vaccine beginning at 12 to 15 months, followed by a booster dose between four and six years.