LEWES, Del. – The Delaware River and Bay Authority has approved a $78.6 million contract to build a new diesel hybrid ferry for the Cape May-Lewes Ferry system, marking the fleet’s biggest upgrade in decades.
The DRBA voted unanimously to award the project to SENESCO Marine LLC of North Kingstown Rhode Island. The 75-car vessel will replace the over 40 year old MV Cape Henlopen and is expected to enter service in 2029.
Executive director Joel Coppadge said the investment is critical to keeping the popular cross-bay service reliable and sustainable.
“For sustainable ferry operations in the future, it’s imperative we make this necessary capital investment today,” Coppadge said. The new hybrid ferry is the start of the next chapter in the proud history of the Cape May – Lewes Ferry.”
The hybrid vessel is designed to cut emissions significantly, including an estimated annual reduction of more than 2,000 tons of carbon dioxide, and to operate with zero emissions while near port. Fuel use is expected to drop by about 35%.
Ferry Operations Director Heath Gehrke said the service remains a vital link and an economic boost for southern Delaware and New Jersey.
“Hundreds of thousands of people rely on our year-round service to get them safely across to work, visit loved ones, get to that vacation destination or to avoid the hassle of highway congestion,” Gehrke said. “By moving forward with our vessel modernization effort, we’re ensuring that future generations will continue to enjoy a break from the ordinary aboard the Cape May – Lewes Ferry.”
The project includes a $20 million U.S Department of Transportation grant. Construction is slated to begin next year, with completion for summer 2029.