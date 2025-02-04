Eagles' River Proclamation Delaware
DELAWARE - Governor Matt Meyer has signed an official proclamation temporarily renaming the Delaware River to the Eagles’ River in honor of the Philadelphia Eagles’ upcoming showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

According to Governor Meyer’s office, the Delaware River up to the Pennsylvania border will be known as Eagles’ River from February 4, 2025 to Monday, February 10, 2025.

Meyer signed the proclamation Tuesday.

“The Philadelphia Eagles are the greatest team in the National Football League, and will be the champions of Super Bowl LIX,” said Governor Matt Meyer. “For the next week, we shall refer to the Delaware River as Eagles’ River, and I encourage all fellow Eagles fans to join me in celebrating. Go Birds!”

 

