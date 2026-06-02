DOVER, Del. - Delaware has selected Thomas Jefferson University to help establish the state's first four-year medical school, a move state leaders say could help address long-term physician shortages and improve healthcare access across the First State.
Governor Matt Meyer and Thomas Jefferson University announced the partnership Tuesday. The school will be developed through Jefferson's Sidney Kimmel Medical College and is expected to create a pipeline for training and retaining doctors in Delaware, particularly in primary care and rural medicine, according to the University.
State officials have repeatedly pointed to Delaware's growing healthcare workforce challenges in pursuing a medical school. Delaware is one of only a few states without its own four-year medical school, a limitation leaders say makes it harder to recruit and retain physicians.
As WBOC has previously reported, workforce shortages have been identified as one of the state's most pressing healthcare concerns. Industry leaders noted Delaware is the nation's sixth-oldest state and one of its fastest-growing, increasing demand for healthcare services and medical professionals.
The medical school initiative has been a central component of Meyer's broader healthcare agenda. State officials say the project is designed to create an in-state pathway from medical education to residency and eventually practice in Delaware communities, particularly in underserved and rural areas.
Jefferson already has a significant presence in Delaware through partnerships with healthcare systems and the Delaware Institute of Medical Education and Research, which reserves seats for Delaware students attending medical school. Sidney Kimmel Medical College currently reserves up to 20 spots annually for Delaware residents.
The state began soliciting proposals earlier this year as part of an effort tied to Delaware's Rural Health Transformation Program funding. Four organizations submitted bids to partner with the state before officials selected Thomas Jefferson University.
“Today marks a transformational moment for healthcare in Delaware,” Governor Matt Meyer said. “For too long, aspiring physicians have had to leave our state to pursue a medical degree, and too often, they never come back. Our healthcare costs are too damn high, and Delawareans deserve action. The Delaware Medical School will help us grow our healthcare workforce, expand access to care, and give more Delawareans the opportunity to stay here, train here, and ultimately serve the communities that raised them. This historic partnership with Thomas Jefferson University is an investment for the people of Delaware and the future of our state.”
According to state officials, the medical school could begin enrolling students as early as 2028, although accreditation and additional planning work remain ahead.