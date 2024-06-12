DELAWARE- Lawmakers are seeking ways to make healthy food more accessible across the state. This week, the State Senate passed the "Delaware Grocery Initiative," a bill designed to address the issue of food deserts.
Food deserts are typically lower-income areas where grocery stores or farmers markets are not easily accessible.
For people like Armont Wilson of Harrington, the local Food Lion is his only option for groceries. However, he still has to travel about five miles to get there.
"They are putting up more fast food here in Harrington than they are shopping centers," said Wilson. "They need to do more to help us."
The Delaware Grocery Initiative is now making its way through the General Assembly, aiming to incentivize businesses to open in underserved areas and study potential solutions for food deserts.
"Members of our community all over the state are struggling to put food on their table," said Chad Robinson, with the Food Bank of Delaware. Robinson emphasized the urgency of the initiative, noting that the Food Bank is currently distributing more food than at any point in its history and purchasing more food than ever before.
A study by the Delaware Journal of Public Health shows a close relationship between obesity and food deserts. Wilson expressed hope that the General Assembly's latest initiative will provide the help needed.
"You want us to eat healthier, so give us the option to eat healthier," Wilson added.
The bill passed the Senate with bipartisan support. If enacted, this legislation would launch a three-year pilot program for the Delaware Grocery Initiative, aiming to improve food access across the state.