FREDERICA, Del. - A newly completed paramedic station in Kent County drew interest Tuesday as U.S. Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester visited the facility to see recent investments in emergency services.
During her visit to Frederica, the senator toured the new station, located on Milford Neck Road, and learned how federal funding helped support upgrades aimed at improving life-saving response efforts across the county.
Blunt Rochester emphasized that it is all about partnership and was thrilled to see the investments first-hand.
Officials with Kent County’s Department of Public Safety showcased the facility’s new features, including updated vehicles, advanced technology, and expanded space for emergency personnel. They said the improvements are designed to enhance both response times and the overall quality of care.
Senior Sgt. Jennifer Sweetman said the addition of new paramedic stations— including locations in Frederica and Harrington — has made a noticeable difference for crews.
“Now we have two brand new stations in Harrington and Frederica, which have all of our paramedics in our own free stand-alone stations,” Sweetman said. “When you do the job that we do, to have that space that’s ours to be able to decompress in is a big thing. And it was all made possible by these funds.”
Sweetman added that staffing has never been better and having additional medics stationed in Frederica has already led to significant improvements in emergency response times.
County officials emphasized that the investment reflects an ongoing commitment to strengthening public safety infrastructure and ensuring faster, more effective emergency care for residents.