DELAWARE - Delaware officials are encouraging residents to plan ahead for a safe trip home this Independence Day with the Sober Rides program.
The Delaware Office of Highway Safety announced its Sober Rides program will again offer free ride-share vouchers worth up to $20 for a Lyft or Uber ride. Codes can be claimed at MySoberRides.com starting at 8 a.m. on Thursday, July 4th. The vouchers can be used between noon on the Fourth and 3:30 a.m. on Friday, July 5th.
Officials say the goal is to keep impaired drivers off the road and reduce crashes during one of the deadliest holidays for drunk driving.
More information about the program is available on the Office of Highway Safety’s website.