DELAWARE – Delaware State Parks will celebrate their 75th anniversary with a season full of special events and activities as the 2026 fee season begins March 1.
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control said the anniversary celebration will span all 17 state parks. Many anniversary events will be free with paid park admission, giving visitors added incentive to purchase annual passes.
The start of fee season also marks the first entrance fee increase at Delaware State Parks in a decade.
Officials say an annual pass can pay for itself in about 10 visits and provides unlimited access throughout the fee season. Discounted passes are available for active-duty military members, veterans and some qualifying groups. Visitors who purchase passes online will receive a virtual pass valid for up to 30 days until their permanent pass arrives by mail.
DNREC’s Division of Parks and Recreation plans to expand payment options this summer. In addition to cash and credit cards, mobile pay using QR codes will be available at select locations.
Surf fishing permits – including one- and two-year options and off-peak permits – are now on sale for residents and non-residents, with senior discounts available. Reservations will still be required on weekends and holidays at certain drive-on beaches, including Gordons Pond and Herring Point at Cape Henlopen State Park and 3Rs at Delaware Seashore State Park.