A tribute to DSP K9 Bane showing him through multiple phases of life

Courtesy of Delaware State Police

DELAWARE - Delaware State Police have announced the death of K-9 Bane, who served alongside his partner, Corporal Ronzo, for nine years.

DSP says Bane was born May 22, 2016, and joined Ronzo at eight weeks old, according to state police. He began his career as a police K-9 shortly after his first birthday.

Certified in patrol operations and narcotics detection, Bane began serving with Troop 2’s Governor’s Task Force, helping locate illegal drugs and apprehend violent offenders. He and Ronzo later worked patrol assignments with Troops 2 and 9.

State police said Bane also supported several specialized units and worked with law enforcement partners including the FBI, DEA, Homeland Security, and neighboring state police agencies.

In announcing his death, the agency recognized Bane’s contributions to public safety and the bond he shared with Ronzo.

“For nine years, Bane and Cpl/3 Ronzo worked side by side, building a partnership defined by trust, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to service,” state police said.

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Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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