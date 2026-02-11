GEORGETOWN, DE– Delaware State Police arrested a Lincoln man for terroristic threatening and other charges after an alleged coworker dispute.
Troopers responded to Donovan's Salvage Works around 9:45 a.m. on Feb. 9 after an employee said coworker Jose Sanchez, 44, threatened to kill him.
Police say the victim alleges Sanchez threatened to leave the business and return with a gun to kill the victim.
Troopers found Sanchez in a broken-down vehicle on Seashore Highway in Georgetown where they say he showed signs of impairment, but refused Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. He had four prior DUI convictions and a suspended license, according to a press release.
Sanchez was placed under arrest and a vehicle search revealed a sword reportedly hidden under clothing on the front passenger seat.
Sanchez was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $6,700 secured bond for the following charges:
- 5th Offense DUI (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
- Terroristic Threatening
- Driving While Suspended or Revoked
- Driving and Unsafe Motor Vehicle