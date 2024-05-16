SUSSEX COUNTY, DE– Delaware State Police (DSP) recently arrested a New York man accused of making fraudulent credit card purchases in May 2023.
On May 13, 2023, troopers responded to Coastal Wine and Spirits on Coastal Highway in Milton for reports of a theft. DSP determined two men had allegedly used stolen credit cards to purchase over $3,800 in merchandise.
On May 17, 2023, police responded to Hickman’s Discount Liquors on Cedar Neck Road in Milton for reports of a man using a stolen credit card to purchase over $6,600 in merchandise.
Through an investigation, DSP identified 29-year-old Michael Lacey, of Valley Stream, New York, as a suspect.
Police obtained a warrant for Lacey’s arrest and he was extradited to Delaware from New Jersey on May 13, 2023. Lacey was committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $11,000 secured bond for the following crimes:
Possession of Instruments Facilitating Identity Theft (Felony x2)
Theft – Organized Retail Crime over $1,500 (Felony x2)
Unlawful Use of a Stolen Payment Card over $1,500 (Felony)
Unlawful Use of a Stolen Payment Card over $1,500 and Victim is Over 62 (Felony x4)
Theft by False Pretense over $1,500 (Felony)
Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)