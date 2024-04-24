SMYRNA, DE - Delaware State Police arrested a 17-year-old male on Wednesday for a April 4th motor vehicle theft in Smyrna.
Delaware State Police arrested a 17-year-old male of Townsend, Delaware, for stealing a Ford Explorer from a residence in Smyrna earlier this month.
DSP say that on April, 4th, troopers responded to a residence on the 5500 block of Dupont Parkway around 5am for the report of a vehicle theft. The gray 2020 Ford Explorer was stolen from the victim's driveway.
Authorities say that the suspect attempted to gain entry into multiple vehicles on Dupont Parkway leading up to the theft on April 4th.
The Ford was recovered on April 5th, after it was found abandoned on the shoulder of Red Hill Road in Maryland, according to DSP.
Delaware State Police say that through investigative means, detectives discovered the 17-year-old as the suspect involved in the vehicle theft and obtained a warrant for his arrest.
On Wednesday, April 24, the suspect turned himself in at Troop 9. He was charged with theft of a motor vehicle and released on a $2,000 unsecured bond.