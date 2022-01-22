SELBYVILLE, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested two Sussex County men for the robbery of a Selbyville convenience store.
On December 26, 2021, troopers were called to the Shore Stop at Lighthouse Road and Zion Church Road, for reports of a robbery. The investigation determined man had exited the passenger side of a car before entering the business and robbing the clerk at gunpoint. The man then fled Shore Stop with an undisclosed amount of money and is seen re-entering the car he exited. The clerk was not injured during the incident.
Through investigative leads and assistance from the community, Lucas S. Powell, 42, of Millville, and Leck Lyons, 47, of Ocean View, were identified as possible suspects. On January 21, 2022, Delaware State Police concluded a several-week robbery investigation with a search warrant executed at a home in the 36000 block of Blackstone Dr., Ocean View.
Powell was located and taken into custody during the search warrant without incident. Evidence was found at the home believed to be connected to the robbery. In addition, approximately 3.3 grams of a counterfeit substance, posed as cocaine and drug paraphernalia, was located. Lyons was taken into custody without incident as he operated Powell’s car. A 38-year-old Laurel woman was also taken into custody at the home for an active capias. All three subjects were transported to Delaware State Police Troop 4, where they were charged with the following crimes:
- Robbery First Degree (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Aggravated Menacing (Felony)
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Counterfeit Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Powell was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $148,000.00 cash bond.
Lyons was charged with:
- Robbery First Degree (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Possession of Marijuana (Civil Violation)
- Multiple Traffic Violations
Lyons was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $62,000.00 cash bond.
The 38-year-old Laurel woman was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #2 for her capias and released on her own recognizance.