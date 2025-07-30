SUSSEX COUNTY, DE - Delaware State Police say they have arrested two people from Maryland following a police chase near Angola.
On July 27th, 2025, DSP says a trooper on patrol saw a Toyota GR86 speeding eastbound on John J. Williams Highway near Banks road around 9:14 p.m. According to police, the trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop as the Toyota turned onto Sloan Road, but the driver failed to pull over and turned off the car's headlights. The Toyota then failed to go around a curve in the road and overturned. The occupants were taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Following their release from the hospital, police say they arrested 21-year-old Jeremy Rodriguez Sepulveda of Salisbury, MD and 19-year-old Tina Berry of Delmar, MD and charged them both with multiple offenses, including several felonies.
In the investigation that followed, DSP says Berry initially told troopers she was driving the car, but it was later determined that Rodriguez Sepulveda was driving during the police pursuit.
Jeremy Rodriguez Sepulveda was charged with the following offenses:
- Providing a False Statement to Law Enforcement with Intent to Delay/Hinder Investigation of a Felony (Felony)
- Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Reckless Driving
- Driving without a Valid License
- Multiple Traffic Violations
Tina Berry was charged with the following offenses:
- Providing a False Statement to Law Enforcement with Intent to Delay/Hinder Investigation of a Felony (Felony)
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
DSP says both vehicle occupants were released after being charged and arraigned.