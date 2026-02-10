MILLSBORO, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night on Dupont Boulevard near Millsboro.
Troopers responded to the area near Avenue of Honor around 9:20 p.m. on Feb. 9 after receiving reports of gunfire. According to a preliminary investigation, a Ford Edge carrying two occupants was traveling northbound when a silver or white passenger car began tailgating and driving aggressively behind it.
Police said an unknown suspect then fired an unknown number of shots, striking the Ford. No injuries were reported.
The Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit is continuing to investigate.
Detectives ask anyone with information to contact Detective A. Stimac at 302-752-3791. Information can also be submitted through a private Facebook message to Delaware State Police or by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.