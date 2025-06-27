CAMDEN, DE - Delaware State Troopers are investigating a shooting on Wednesday night that left a vehicle damaged in Camden.
Investigators say they were called to South State Street at about 9:30 p.m. on June 25 on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, a man said he was driving near Spoon Bill Circle when his vehicle was shot. Luckily, police say he was not injured in the shooting.
Currently, police have no suspect description.
Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to call 302-698-8426.