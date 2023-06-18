DAGSBORO, De. - Delaware State Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Dagsboro.
Police say around 5:33 a.m. on Sunday morning, Troopers responded to a home on Thorogoods Road for a reported suspicious person knocking on the door.
Troopers say they located a 39-year-old Virginia man sitting in the driveway with an apparent gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the victim was walking down that road when an unidentified suspect shot him.
Police have not provided any further information about the circumstances surrounding this shooting.
If you have any information, you are urged to contact Delaware State Police Troop 4 at (302) 752-3798.