DELMAR, Del. - Delaware State Police say they are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred on November 13 in Delmar, Delaware.
According to police, around 5:12 p.m. on November 13, a GMC Sierra was traveling northbound on Sussex Highway toward West Snake Road. For reasons currently unknown, the GMC then left the west side of the highway, crossed the median, and entered the southbound lanes before exiting the west side of the southbound lanes and crashing into a tree.
DSP say the driver was a 30-year-old man from Georgetown, Delaware who was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is currently being withheld until his family is notified.
Sussex Highway was closed for about four hours while the scene was under investigation. The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing to investigate the crash and ask anyone who witnessed the crash or who has information about the incident contact Sergeant A. Mitchell at 302-703-3269.