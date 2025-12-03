SEAFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police say they are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Seaford.
Around 10:10 p.m. on December 2, police say a Toyota 4Runner was traveling in the right lane of Sussex Highway south of Brickyard Road. A pedestrian who was wearing dark clothing and not carrying a flashlight was attempting to cross Sussex Highway southbound from the center median at the same time. The pedestrian crossed in the path of the Toyota and was struck in the right lane. A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the pedestrian's car had run out of gas along the northbound median of Sussex Highway.
The pedestrian, a 66-year-old man from Seaford, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld until family can be notified, police say.
The driver of the Toyota, an 18-year-old man from Laurel, was uninjured.
Officials say Sussex Highway southbound was closed for about 3 hours while the crash was investigated and the scene was cleared.
DSP is continuing to investigate the crash. Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has relevant information is asked to contact Master Corporal K. Argo at 302-703-3264.