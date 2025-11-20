GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police have announced they are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on November 19 in Georgetown.
Police say around 5:20 p.m., troopers responded to the 22000 block of Lewes Georgetown Highway in Georgetown for a report that a residence had been struck by gunfire. The preliminary investigation showed that an unknown suspect fired an unknown number of shots that hit the residence. Two adults were home at the time, but no one was injured.
Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit is continuing to investigate the incident and ask that anyone with relevant information contacts Detective H. Lingo at 302-752-3798. Information can also be provided by private message to the Delaware State Police Facebook page.