SUSSEX CO, DE - The Delaware State Police are looking for the driver involved in an accident that brought down a utility pole near Milton on Sunday morning.
On November 10th, around 2:33am, Delaware State Police say a Toyota Camry was traveling southbound on Harbeson Road south of Shingle Point Road. For unknown reasons (that are still under investigation), the vehicle left the southbound lane and entered a ditch.
As a result of hitting the ditch, DSP officials say the Camry struck a mailbox, a utility pole, then overturned.
The unknown driver fled the scene prior to law enforcement's arrival. Troopers from the Delaware State Police are working to locate the driver and any possible occupants that were in the car.
DSP say Harbseon Road was closed while crews repaired the power lines that were hit.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact DSP at 302-644-5020.