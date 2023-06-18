GREENWOOD, DELAWARE - Delaware State Police are searching for the man suspected in a domestic-related shooting in Greenwood.
Troopers are seeking the public's assistance in locating Edward Stewart, 33 of Bridgeville, Delaware.
Stewart is wanted in connection with a domestic-related shooting incident that happened in the Greenwood area, where an adult victim was shot and a weapon was discharged in the presence of two children during an altercation.
Authorities have issued an active warrant for Stewart's arrest, listing several serious charges related to the incident. The charges include Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited, Assault Second Degree, Reckless Endangering First Degree (three counts), Aggravated Menacing, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child (two counts).
Delaware State Police have provided a description of the suspect. Edward Stewart is described as a black male, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing around 220 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding Edward Stewart's whereabouts is encouraged to contact Detective H. Lingo of the Delaware State Police at (302) 752-3864.