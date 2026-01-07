DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Senator Dave Lawson (R-Marydel) has announced he will not be seeking re-election in 2026 and will retire at the end of his term.
Lawson was first elected to the Delaware Senate in 2010. He had previously served in the United States Air Force and began a career in law enforcement with the Milford Police Department. In 1973, Lawson transferred to the Delaware State Police until his retirement in 1992.
“Service has defined my life," Lawson said in a statement on Wednesday. "From my time serving our country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War, to decades in law enforcement with the Delaware State Police, to owning and operating a small business, and ultimately serving in the General Assembly, I have always believed in giving back to my community and answering the call to serve when needed."
Lawson called his service to the 15th Senate District as one of the greatest honors of his life.
“I am grateful to the constituents who placed their trust in me, the colleagues I have served with, and the wonderful staff who work every day on behalf of Delawareans," Senator Lawson said. "While this chapter is coming to a close, my commitment to service and to the values that brought me to public office will never go away. I look forward to spending more time with my family and remaining engaged in our community in new ways, while continuing to support the great state of Delaware and the people I have been proud to represent.”