DELAWARE - In a post made to social media on Dec. 4, Delaware State Treasurer Colleen Davis announced that her current term as treasurer will be her last. She stated in her post that she wants to make room for a new leader to step up, but will remain focused on the people of Delaware for the 13 months remaining in her term.
"We strengthened Delaware’s finances, generating more than half a billion dollars in investment return," Davis said of her achievements. "We refinanced our bonds during COVID, saving billions for taxpayers while easing pressure on families and small businesses. We delivered critical COVID relief funds to help people stay afloat. We launched Delaware EARNS, giving thousands of small-business workers a way to save for retirement. And we continued to grow and modernize our other savings programs – from DE529 to ABLE to Deferred Compensation."
Davis says she will continue to work closely with the Meyer administration and the Delaware General Assembly on financial legislation and ensure a smooth transition for the next Delaware State Treasurer.
She ended her post by thanking the people of Delaware, and called her position "the honor of a lifetime."