DOVER, DE - Delaware is set to begin legal adult-use marijuana sales this summer, marking a significant milestone in cannabis legalization efforts in the First State.
The Office of the Marijuana Commissioner (OMC), created through legislation passed in 2023, says it will begin recreational sales for all medical marijuana conversion licensees on August 1, 2025.
“The start of legal adult-use marijuana sales reflects the tireless efforts of our regulatory team and our strong partnerships with state agencies, industry stakeholders, and community leaders,” said new Marijuana Commissioner Joshua Sanderlin. “Our focus is on building a safe, equitable, and accountable marijuana market that delivers real benefits to Delawareans. We will continue to issue conditional licenses to previously selected applicants to ensure they can begin operations once active.”
Proposed regulations for recreational marijuana were first released in May of 2024 and finalized in September, according to Delaware officials. 2024 also saw the passage of HB408, which created a path for medical dispensaries to transition to recreational sales.
Delaware previously held an open retail licensing lottery, with a total of 125 successful applicants.
“Delaware has taken a major step forward by launching a legal adult-use cannabis market that prioritizes equity, safety, and accountability,” said Governor Matt Meyer. “This new industry will generate critical revenue to strengthen our schools, infrastructure, and public health systems, while creating real opportunities for entrepreneurs. This revenue also gives us a powerful tool to invest in the communities most impacted by the war on drugs, addressing past wrongs and ensuring that the benefits of this new market reach every corner of our state. I’m proud we’re moving quickly and thoughtfully to build a cannabis market that reflects our values and expands opportunity for every Delawarean.”