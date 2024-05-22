DELAWARE- Although marijuana has been legal in Delaware for over a year, consumers still need a medical card to purchase it. House Bill 408 proposes to offer Delaware's six medical dispensaries temporary conversion licenses, allowing them to make recreational sales.
The Delaware Office of the Marijuana Commissioner (OMC) supports the bill, stating that "delaying this legislation will have a significant negative impact on the launch of the recreational market."
However, some cannabis advocates, like Zoe Patchell, argue that the bill is unfair. "These licenses are being offered to only six companies, excluding new market applicants. This is simply unfair for the new market and could jeopardize the rollout," she said.
Adam Goers, who operates medical dispensaries in Delaware, disagrees. He believes that without the temporary licenses, cannabis sales will continue to benefit neighboring states and the illegal market. "This is a pragmatic step that we have seen used across the country," Goers said.
Patchell also warns of a potential consequence. "This bill could possibly jeopardize the patient supply for medical cannabis," she noted.
However, Goers insists this should not be a concern. "Medical patients come first. We have shown across the country that both medical patients and adult-use customers can be served," Goers stated.
Residents are eager for the opportunity to buy marijuana legally in Delaware. "I think it would be safer for everyone if we could just go straight to the medical dispensaries rather than having to buy from shady individuals on the street," one resident, Jacob Casey, remarked.
The bill is currently awaiting a final vote in committee.