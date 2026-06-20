DELAWARE - Have you ever wondered about the day-to-day life in Ireland? If you have, Delaware Libraries and Fingal Libraries are partnering to launch a pen pal exchange program where Delawareans will be matched with a Dubliner to mail letters back and forth.
The library will handle the postage, participating library patrons bring in and pick up letters at the library.
You can register here, and the staff will match you with an Irish pen pal.
Delaware Libraries says they will be sending and receiving monthly packages of letters, and when the package arrives from Ireland, participants will be notified to pick up their letter.
The program is open for adults 18 years old and up, and registration closes on July 15.
These are the participating libraries in Delaware:
- Kent County Public Library, 497 S. Red Haven Lane in Dover
- Dover Public Library, 35 Loockerman Plaza in Dover
- Duck Creek Regional Library, 22 S. Main St. in Smyrna
- Greenwood Public Library, 100 Mill St. in Greenwood
- Laurel Public Library, 101 E. 4th St. in Laurel
- Milton Public Library, 121 Union St. in Milton
- Rehoboth Beach Public Library, 226 Rehoboth Ave. in Rehoboth Beach
- South Coastal Library, 43 Kent Ave. in Bethany Beach