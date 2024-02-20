DELAWARE - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced more than $42 million aimed at supporting clean drinking water in Delaware as well as boosting the First State’s water infrastructure.
The funds come as part of President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the EPA’s $5.8 billion Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Funds. The EPA says $2.6 billion of those funds go towards wastewater and storm water infrastructure across the country, while $3.2 billion is allotted towards drinking water infrastructure nationwide.
“Since 2022, funding provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has enabled EPA to distribute more than $2 billion across the mid-Atlantic region to spur new and necessary investments in water quality,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz. “Thanks to this historic funding, more communities will receive the clean and safe drinking water that every American deserves.”
About half of the funding will be available as grants or principal forgiveness loans in Delaware, a move the EPA says will ensure they reach underserved communities most in need of water infrastructure investments.
The EPA says the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has injected $174.9 million into Delaware water infrastructure projects since 2022.
Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has allocated funds for each state’s water infrastructure, according to the Biden administration. How much of those funds will be given to Maryland and Virginia has not yet been specified.