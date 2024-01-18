DELAWARE- Monday and Tuesday's snowmen are still hanging in there, but tomorrow they could get a fresh makeover.
Snow is expected to drop down on Delaware tonight and tomorrow. DelDOT crews are hustling to salt and brine the roads, as the department has been doing all week.
Plenty of people are making a quick grocery run for last minute essentials, still some said there is no reason to hit the panic button.
"My concerns are people taking it a little too seriously and packing up thinking they are going to have to hibernate for a week and a half," Pat from Dover said. "It is not too big of a deal we have had snow many times."
Others like Kai Rivera had to stop into the store for some new windshield wipers. Rivera said his old wipers did not survive this week's icy conditions.
"I wanted to go turn them on and they broke so I was on Route 13 and it just fell into the road," he explained.
DelDOT reports several accidents and road closures in the state this week due to ice and snow, mostly up north.
Those WBOC interviewed are hoping this serves as a cautionary tale as we gear up for the second snow of the season.
"My buddy is a firefighter and he went to quite a few scenes that day because people wanted to drive dumb," Pat noted.
"Just go the speed limit, if not go under the speed limit," Rivera said urging drivers to be cautious.
As this winter weather continues to keep Delawareans on their toes, some like Mike from Dover said they worry about those without shelter.
"I wouldn't want to be in their place but I know that it's bound to happen," he said. "There is not a lot I can do to help but I hate to see it."
Code Purple has made posts this week about resources available for those in need of shelter. More information can be found here.
DelDOT officials say currently their biggest concern is making sure crew members are well rested, as they have worked long hours already this week.