LEWES, DE - The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the final phase of the Lewes-Georgetown Trail Expansion.
DelDOT announced the beginning of the final phase of construction for the Lewes-Georgetown Trail. The state highlights the trail as a "key component of its (Delaware) growing network of recreation and transportation infrastructure."
The Lewes-Georgetown Trail is a 17-mile trail that first opened in October 2016. According to DelDOT, the trail is the most heavily used in the state and serves as a "vital corridor for outdoor recreation, sustainable transportation, and community connectivity". The new expansion was made possible through funding secured in 2023 from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program.
Delaware Department of Transportation's Secretary, Nicole Majeski says the project is a step forward for the state of Delaware, “This project is a significant step forward in creating a more sustainable and accessible transportation network"...“The continued success and popularity of the Lewes-Georgetown Trail underscore the importance of investing in infrastructure that benefits residents and visitors alike.”
The next phase of the trail will extend access to more communities in Delaware and promote active lifestyles, and contribute to the state's economic and environmental goals.