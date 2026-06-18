LEWES, Del. – The Delaware Department of Transportation is studying ways to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety along a busy stretch of roadway in Lewes.
Beginning June 18, DelDOT crews will track bicycle and pedestrian activity near the intersection of Savannah Road and American Legion Road. The study will also include Massachusetts Avenue as officials evaluate sidewalk needs and potential improvements.
The Massachusetts Avenue and American Legion Road Transportation Alternatives Program project focuses on improving pedestrian safety along Massachusetts Avenue and American Legion Road from Cedar Avenue to the Junction & Breakwater Trail connection.
The approximately 0.3-mile study corridor is located north of the canal and includes the crossing of East Savannah Road, a key route connecting downtown Lewes and areas near Lewes Beach.
The goal of the project is to add sidewalks or other separated pedestrian facilities along the roadways and create safer crossings for pedestrians and cyclists.
The project builds on previous recommendations from the Lewes Bike Plan, including adding a rectangular rapid flashing beacon at the Savannah Road intersection, pedestrian push buttons at the existing crosswalk, bicycle-accessible push buttons and shared lane markings, known as sharrows, along American Legion Road and Massachusetts Avenue.
DelDOT is asking residents and visitors to provide feedback on the project through June 30.