SUSSEX COUNTY - The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) is exploring new ways to improve safety along Coastal Highway, particularly for pedestrians and cyclists.
Tuesday night, the agency is hosting its final public workshop on the North Bethany Bicycle and Pedestrian Corridor Study, which outlines potential safety enhancements to the busy Route 1 corridor.
Some changes are already in place — including a reduced speed limit near the Indian River Inlet Bridge. But advocates say there's still much more work to be done.
“Every single day you come out here, you live in fear,” said cyclist John Murray. “Somebody every year gets hit, sometimes people die. They’re on Route 1 texting, they’re not paying attention, and it’s petrifying.”
The push for improvements is being led in part by the Coalition for a Safer North Bethany. Founder Seth Hamed said separating pedestrians and cyclists from traffic is key.
“With low-stress bike and pedestrian paths, we’re really gonna cut down on the risk of life in this area,” Hamed said. “And importantly, we’re gonna increase the bikeability and the walkability of this area.”
Ideas being considered include new sidewalks, designated right-turn lanes, and physical barriers between the road and bike lanes. Hamed says DelDOT also plans to install more 'risk-free pedestrian' crosswalks, which give pedestrians a safer option to cross Route 1, providing a blinking overhead light for crossers.
“Last summer they [DelDOT] did a survey that had 13,000 responses — 80% in favor of traffic calming, lower speed limits, and shared-use paths,” Hamed said. “People said they want a barrier, a physical barrier between the biker, runner, and the car.”
Local cyclists say visibility and awareness are crucial.
“The most important thing for cyclists is two things: see and be seen,” said rider Dave Hufnagel. “You gotta be able to see what’s around you, and hear and be heard.”
Hamed said their long-term vision is a fully separated multi-use path along Coastal Highway — similar to the Lewes-Georgetown Trail — to provide a safer, more accessible route for everyone on the road.