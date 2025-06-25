DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) is addressing multiple instances of roadways buckling under this week’s scorching temperatures.
According to DelDOT, there were five instances of road buckling on Route 113 in Sussex County alone on Tuesday, June 24, with one instance on Route 1 near Milford. So far on Wednesday, crews responded to another instance on Route 1 near Five Points in Lewes.
In blistering summer conditions, pavement materials can expand and lead to buckling, DelDOT says.
DelDOT officials say they use grinding equipment to level off the affected areas to remove the road hazard. More permanent repairs are expected at a later date.
“With another day of temperatures in the upper 90s forecast today, buckling could continue to be an issue,” DelDOT officials said in a release on Wednesday. "Drivers are advised to be alert and please slow down for crews working to address these issues.”
Anyone who encounters road buckling in Delaware can report it to DelDOT by dialing #77.