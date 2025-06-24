BERLIN, Md. -- People across Delmarva have likely spent the past 48 hours trying to stay cool. For many of us, that means getting inside and cranking up the air conditioning. It's not always that simple, though.
Sometimes being inside is worse.
That was evident at Pop's Kitchen, where a pizza oven blasts hot air into the kitchen throughout the day.
Now, it doesn't stop the workers from loving what they do. They spend most of their time flipping pizzas into the air, covering the stretched-out dough with a delectable combination of cheese and sauce, and then, after a few minutes of waiting, they get to remove a fresh-baked pie from the oven.
"But sometimes the heat really does just take it over the top to where you can't wait to get home or get a shower and just get away from it for a little bit," said owner Bob Beck.
A quick trip to the walk-in freezer always helps, and so does the decades of experience Beck has under his belt.
"You just get used to it, you know," said Beck. "It doesn't bother you anymore."
A few streets over at Baked Dessert Cafe and Gallery, it doesn't get much better. The kitchen, thanks to the 350-degree oven, can warm up to over 100 degrees.
"It's not all cupcakes and sprinkles for small business bakers, or quite frankly, anybody that's in a business where they have to cook in intense conditions like this," said owner Robin Tomaselli.
Fortunately, both businesses crank the air conditioning all day long. They also ensure that their employees drink plenty of water and take regular breaks to stay cool.