DELMAR, Del. - Delaware State Police say they arrested a 35-year-old Delmar, Delaware man yesterday for a home invasion burglary and assault.
Officials say around 2 a.m. yesterday, police responded to a home on the 34000 block of Bi-State Boulevard for assault with a weapon.
Police say the victim arrived home and found the suspect in his house after forced entry. They say the victim knew the suspect, confronted him, and during the fight, the suspect cut the victim with a knife.
When police arrived, they say the suspect, Mario E. Padilla Caballero, ran from the scene, but eventually was arrested by DSP.
DSP say he was arrested and charged with the crimes listed:
- Home-invasion burglary 1st Degree – cause physical injury (Felony)
- Possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony (Felony)
- Assault 2nd degree (Felony)
- Aggravated menacing (Felony)
- Terroristic threatening
- Criminal mischief
- Resisting arrest
Padilla Caballero was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution of a $56,201 cash bond.