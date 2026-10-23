DELMAR, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office say a Delmar man has been charged following a home invasion and violent assault.
On October 22 around 1 a.m., deputies responded to the 1000 block of Maple Street in Delmar, Maryland for a welfare check. The first responding deputy says they found a male suspect on top of a white male victim in his 70s. The suspect was actively assaulting the victim, and the deputy immediately intervened to stop the assault and restrain the suspect.
A second deputy arrived moments later and helped take the suspect into custody. Police say the suspect has been identified as Brandon Grasso, a 35-year-old man from Delmar, Delaware.
As other deputies arrived, they say they immediately began rendering aid to the victim as he had sustained extensive and traumatic facial injuries, as well as multiple fractured ribs.
The victim's injuries appeared consistent with blunt force trauma and human bites, according to police. The Delmar Volunteer Fire Department also responded to provide medical assistance.
A warrant has been issued for Grasso, but police say it has not been served due to ongoing medical treatment. They add there is no known threat to the community at this time.
Grasso faces the following charges:
- Assault 1st Degree
- Assault 2nd Degree
- Home Invasion
- Burglary 4th Degree
The investigation is ongoing. The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective J. Lowe at 410-548-4891.