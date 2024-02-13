SUSSEX COUNTY, DE - A Delmar man has been arrested after leading multiple Sussex County police departments on high speed chases over a period of days.
According to Bethany Beach Police, a Dodge Avenger first fled from a traffic stop on February 6th at about 5 p.m. The suspect reportedly sped off and neighboring police departments were alerted. Bethany Beach Police say they saw the car driving through the median strip of State Route 26, damaging town property. Police say they did not pursue the suspect due to heavy traffic at the time.
The next day, February 7th, the same car once again fled from South Bethany PD traffic stop just after 8 a.m according to authorities. Again, the suspect fled at high rates of speed into Bethany Beach town limits, damaging another town median. Police searched for the car throughout the day with no luck, but investigators were able to track the car’s history to a previous sale in Harrington through a cash app. Police obtained Ring Door Cam footage of the purchase and distributed it among surrounding agencies.
Yesterday February 12th, police say they saw the Dodge Avenger near the Bethany Beach developments on Hudson Ave, backed into shrubbery. A man who police say matched the description of a person in the door camera footage yet again got into the car and sped away. Bethany Beach police pursued and alerted neighboring departments before calling off the chase due to the suspect driving on SR 26 at over 100 MPH, according to authorities.
Officers say the Ocean View Police Department then located the car and initiated a pursuit along SR 26. Meanwhile, the Dagsboro Police Department successfully deployed a tire deflation device along the road and the Dodge Avenger was finally disabled. Delaware State Police and Ocean View Police then arrested the suspect near Dagsboro Road and Rt. 113, just south of Millsboro.
The suspect, Marc Brown, 25, of Delmar, was found to have 8 felony warrants from the Sussex County Superior Court and another warrant from the Department of Corrections, according to police.
Brown is being charged by numerous Delaware County police agencies in the various events that eventually led to yesterday’s arrest.