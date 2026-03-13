Delmar man sentenced for child sex abuse

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - A Delmar man has been sentenced to 4 decades behind bars for sexual abuse of a minor and attempted second-degree rape.
The Office of the State's Attorney for Wicomico County says 51-year-old Derrick Henderson, of Delmar, was sentenced to 40 years of incarceration in the Division of Corrections on March 12.
Henderson was convicted in Dec. 2025 after a 2-day jury trial of Sexual Abuse of a Minor, Attempted Rape in the Second Degree, Attempted Sexual Offense in the Fourth Degree, and Sexual Solicitation of a Minor. If Henderson is released from prison, he will be under lifetime sexual offender supervision and must register as a Tier III sexual offender for life.
Prosecutors say in 2024, Henderson sexually abused a child in his household. Henderson was on probation at the time for a separate criminal conviction and had a major prior criminal record.