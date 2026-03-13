SENTENCED GRAPHIC

(Photo: MGN)

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - A Delmar man has been sentenced to 4 decades behind bars for sexual abuse of a minor and attempted second-degree rape.

The Office of the State's Attorney for Wicomico County says 51-year-old Derrick Henderson, of Delmar, was sentenced to 40 years of incarceration in the Division of Corrections on March 12.

Delmar man sentenced for child sex abuse

Derrick Henderson, 51, of Delmar, MD

(Courtesy: Office of the State's Attorney for Wicomico County)

Henderson was convicted in Dec. 2025 after a 2-day jury trial of Sexual Abuse of a Minor, Attempted Rape in the Second Degree, Attempted Sexual Offense in the Fourth Degree, and Sexual Solicitation of a Minor. If Henderson is released from prison, he will be under lifetime sexual offender supervision and must register as a Tier III sexual offender for life.

Prosecutors say in 2024, Henderson sexually abused a child in his household. Henderson was on probation at the time for a separate criminal conviction and had a major prior criminal record.

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Colby joined WBOC in 2022. He graduated from Towson University the same year with a bachelor's in Electronic Media and Film Production. Colby was born and raised on Delmarva and has enjoyed using his position as a news producer to serve his community.

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