SALISBURY, Md. - Neighbors in Salisbury now have a new sweet tooth destination with the official opening of popular dessert chain Crumbl.
According to Crumbl, the chain held its grand opening of its brand new Saisibury location on Dec. 19. The store invited the community to celebrate the opening with surprise gifts with each purchase, activities, and free stickers and t-shirts for the first 100 customers.
Crumbl was founded in Utah in 2017 and has since grown into a rapidly-expanding national dessert chain.
Delmar native Will Tinsmith, a multi-unit franchisee with Crumbl, was listed as the owner of the new Wicomico County location.
“A proud native of Delmar, MD, Will takes great pride in his local roots,” the company said in a press release on Friday. “Since opening his first Crumbl location, his dream has been to bring the joy of the best cookies and sweet treats to his hometown.”
The new Crumbl is located at 2717 N Salisbury Blvd., Suite D and is open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.