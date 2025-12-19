Crumbl Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. - Neighbors in Salisbury now have a new sweet tooth destination with the official opening of popular dessert chain Crumbl.

According to Crumbl, the chain held its grand opening of its brand new Saisibury location on Dec. 19. The store invited the community to celebrate the opening with surprise gifts with each purchase, activities, and free stickers and t-shirts for the first 100 customers.

Crumbl was founded in Utah in 2017 and has since grown into a rapidly-expanding national dessert chain.

Delmar native Will Tinsmith, a multi-unit franchisee with Crumbl, was listed as the owner of the new Wicomico County location.

“A proud native of Delmar, MD, Will takes great pride in his local roots,” the company said in a press release on Friday. “Since opening his first Crumbl location, his dream has been to bring the joy of the best cookies and sweet treats to his hometown.”

The new Crumbl is located at 2717 N Salisbury Blvd., Suite D and is open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

 

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

