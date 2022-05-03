DELMAR, Md. - Folks along one Delmar street are tired of cleaning up illegally dumped large items and litter.
In recent months, neighbors along Adkins Rd. have found, in addition to the typical litter, sofas, dresser mirrors, and tires, strewn along the side of the road.
It's become a daily chore for Barry, a chore he finds tiresome.
"I've owned this property for a year and a half; I've been seeing [trash] daily," Barry says.
And littering is not the only crime committed. Some litterbugs are even trespassing on private property to disposed of their unwanted trash.
"[They] blatantly pulled onto my property, backed up probably 20 or 30 yards in, and decided to unload those tires," said Barry. "Then it's my responsibility to get rid of those tires."
Neighbors have posted pictures of the debris to Facebook, which has caught the attention of members of the Wicomico County Council, who are now exploring solutions.
"We could get some trail cameras hopefully out there, get some enforcement with the local police department and the sheriff's department," said Joe Holloway, county councilman for District Five. "Put some fines on some people when we catch them. Word can get around pretty quick if we got some pretty stiff fines on these people."
In the end, Barry thinks that law enforcement should not even have to be necessary to enforce litter and dumping laws in the first place.
"Well, you know, I think you live here too, we all live here. No one likes to see trash," Barry said. "Just save it and put it where it belongs."
Councilman Holloway said that folks who find illegally dumped items should immediately report the debris to the Wicomico County Office at 410-548-4801.